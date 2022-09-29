WCS superintendent at Rotary

WILMINGTON — Jim Brady, the new superintendent of Wilmington City Schools, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Meeting Room.

Brady is a former principal at Clinton-Massie and superintendent of Fayetteville Local Schools. He also served 20 years as a U.S. Marine.

Brady hopes to provide an engaging experience for the students served, in a safe environment.

From left are Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Jim Brady, and Wilmington Rotary Club President Jay Sewell. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_IMG_1010.jpg From left are Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Jim Brady, and Wilmington Rotary Club President Jay Sewell. Submitted photo