Local man at Capitol riots may agree to plea deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A local man who was at the January 6 Capitol riots will possibly make a plea deal in federal court.

According to documents from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, a continuance was allowed on Thursday for the case involving Luke Faulkner to allow him additional time to complete the paperwork related to his possible plea and to make an informed decision about whether he will go forward with it.

Faulkner, from Blanchester, was indicted on eight federal charges included four counts of alleged entering/remaining in a restricted area, two counts of alleged disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and two counts of parading/demonstrating/picketing in a capitol building.

According to the statements of facts, Faulkner and co-defendant Jared Kastner of Beavercreek entered the Capitol building through the Senate Wing door at 2:17 p.m. on January 6, 2021.

The two were seen in surveillance footage entering the building. Law enforcement agents also obtained an “open source video” showing a crowd allegedly containing Faulkner and Kastner inside the Crypt pushing through Capitol officers attempting to hold back the crowd.

Court documents believe Faulkner is in the crowd “because the individual, while only seen from behind, has white hair in a ponytail and wears a black jacket, similar to the still photographs … showing Faulkner inside the Crypt with Kastner,” court documents state.

Faulkner was arrested in December 2021 and is the second Clinton County resident to be charged in the Capitol riots.

Justin Stoll, formerly of Wilmington and now of Chocowinity, North Carolina, was sentenced 24 mouths of probation after pleading guilty in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio to “transmission in interstate commerce of a threat to injure” to an individual who believed he should be prosecuted for his role in the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

