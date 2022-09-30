East Clinton FFA attends Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference

Five East Clinton FFA members attended the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference at the state capitol on Wednesday, September 28. These members spent the day learning about leadership strategies and the importance of agriculture advocacy.

Junior FFA members Emma Riddle, Liz Schiff, Kailin Mason, Dylan Arnold, and Max Crowe all participated in this event. They met Ohio representatives and spoke with them about leadership and business skills, as well as taking a tour.

The five students then attended a luncheon with the representatives.

Our students would like to thank the representatives, lobbyists, state officers, and others at the conference who helped them to learn more about advocating for agriculture in the great state of Ohio.

Emma Riddle, Liz Schiff, Kailin Mason, Dylan Arnold, and Max Crowe at the OLLC in Columbus. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_OLLC-pic-22.jpg Emma Riddle, Liz Schiff, Kailin Mason, Dylan Arnold, and Max Crowe at the OLLC in Columbus. Submitted photo