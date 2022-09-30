CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 19.

Critical: On the service line, sliced tomatoes 45°F, honey mustard sauce 67°F and pickles 45°F. All TCS (time-temperature controlled) foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below. (3rd Notice.) Manager discarded and replaced. Thank you. In walk-in cooler, apples dated Sept. 16 for discard, diced tomatoes dated Sept. 14 for discard. Hamburger crumbles for chili not dated. Sliced cheese wrapped in plastic wrap not dated; discarded (3 packages) and container of honey butter not dated. All foods must be used or discarded by the discard date. (3rd Notice.) Corrected by manager. Thank you. Gnats by beverage storage boxes. (3rd Notice.)

Non-critical: Employees not wearing hair restraints. Manager found hair nets for employees. Thank you. Broken floor tile by deep fryer, filling with grease. (3rd Notice.)

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 17.

• Subway, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina, Sept. 19. Follow-up.

Three violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Critical: In the walk-in cooler, cappicola dated Sept. 17, green peppers dated Sept. 17, tuna salad dated Sept. 16. All foods must be used or discarded by the date on the product or within 7 days. Packages of steak and bags of meatballs that are frozen are thawing on counter. All foods must be thawed by one of the following ways: Under refrigeration; under continuously running cold water; or in microwave during the cooking process. Boxes of lettuce stored on floor of walk-in cooler.

Non-critical: Freezer unit has ice build-up in unit and on boxes. Black mildew/mold on walls/cove molding in walk-in cooler. 3-compartment sink faucet dripping/leaking. Hand sink behind counter leaking all over when turned on. Kitchen floor tiles are broken. No verification available for manager certification. Employee with beard making food and not wearing beard restraint.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 17.

• Wendy’s, 50 Roberts Road, Wilmington, Sept. 22.

Non-critical: Some employees not wearing hair restraints. (3rd Notice.) Water standing (1-2 inches deep) around mop sink and under hot water heater. All plumbing must be maintained in good working order. Standing water in the facility; this is 3rd notice and needs to be addressed immediately. Wall by 3-compartment sink is dirty. Water standing on floor that has to continuously be mopped up.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 23.

• Wilmington College Market C, 1875 Quaker Way, Wilmington, Sept. 22.

Everything looks good.

• Papsy’s Place Frozen Yogurt, 115 W. Main St., Wilmington, Sept. 22.

Everything looks good. New equipment is approved.

• Laney Cakes Bakery, 151 W. Main St., Wilmington, Sept. 22.

Everything looks good. No violations at this time, Thank you!

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-7.jpg