Wilmington College Annual Fall Career Fair Tuesday, open to students & community

WILMINGTON — Three-dozen recruiters from business, industry, agriculture and non-profit organizations seeking potential employees and interns will converge at Wilmington College for its annual Fall Career Fair Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Recruiters will be on hand from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Center for Sport Sciences off Elm St. for an event designed to introduce both WC students and other interested persons from the community to potential future employers, internships and graduate studies.

Nina Talley, director of Career Services, said she impresses upon students that good grades and possessing impressive skill sets are important, but they shouldn’t overlook the necessity of “developing good communication and networking skills.”

That point should especially speak to freshmen and others for whom graduation is still years away. Attaining a fulfilling career is a long process in which preparation is key to success.

“It is a myth and misconception your career search should start your junior year,” Talley said. “It needs to begin when you’re a freshman.”

She said students should research both their fields of interest and the most desirable employers in those areas in order to “really understand what you’re looking for and what companies are looking for. That way, they’ll be better prepared to land those good opportunities.”

Talley has been working with students on preparing resumes, cover letters and building talking points that would distinguish them from others seeking the same job or internship. She noted that WC’s hallmark for hands-on learning experiences often gives students a leg up on applicants from many other schools.

Talley also urged students to not be dissuaded from speaking with certain employers by thinking their goods and services do not correspond to their academic major. Indeed, almost every organization, business and industry hire staff in areas ranging from human resources and accounting to communication, marketing, sales and government relations.

Businesses and organizations planning to attend include: Advanced Agrilytics, Ahresty Wilmington Corp., Alexis Seed, Bane-Welker Equipment, Buckeye Ag Testing, Clinton County Youth Council, CMH Regional Health System, Cooper Farms, Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio, Earlham School of Religion, FanGate Solutions, Farm Credit Mid-America, Goodworks Farm, Great Wolf Lodge, Harold’s Equipment, Hearthside Food Solution, Helena Agri-Enterprises, Hills Supply, Hood Packaging Corp., Kalmbach Feeds, Kroger Co., Legacy Farmers Cooperative, LGSTX Services Inc., Nachurs Alpine Solutions, Ohio Living Cape May, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Peoples Bank, Remington Seeds, Springfield Police Dept., Sunrise Cooperative, Syngenta, TQL, USDA Farm Service Agency, Wilmington College Graduate Programs and Wilmington Savings Bank.

Then a WC junior, Dylan Voltz, left, a sport management major, speaks with Shane Ramsey, district manager with Fastenal at the Spring Career Fair several years ago. Today, Dylan works for the Cincinnati Bengals. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_CareerFair-DylanVoltz-copy.jpg Then a WC junior, Dylan Voltz, left, a sport management major, speaks with Shane Ramsey, district manager with Fastenal at the Spring Career Fair several years ago. Today, Dylan works for the Cincinnati Bengals. Submitted photo