Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 73 at US 42

WAYNE TWP., Warren Co. — A motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle accident on SR 73 near US 42 Sunday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 3:32 p.m., according to a news release from the OSHP.

A preliminary investigation revealed Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights, was operating a 2006 Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycle, traveling westbound on SR 73, when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.

The collision caused the motorcycle to overturn, throwing Kinney off the motorcycle. Kinney succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the OSHP.

Kinney was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Wayne Township Fire and EMS, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Clearcreek Township EMS and Waynesville Police Department.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol.jpg