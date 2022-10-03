WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between September 26 and October 1:

• Josyph Runyon, 31, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Runyon must have no contact with the victim and pay $100 in restitution to them. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Paul South Jr., 24, of Blanchester, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 180 days in jail (120 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. South must take part in supervised probation. Probation to follow up with mental health evaluation and/ drug program. An arson charge was dismissed.

• Harley Baker, 28, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Baker must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the incident location, must pay $36.35 in restitution, get mental/drug evaluation, and is encouraged to seek drug treatment. Additional charges of drug instrument possession and obstructing official business were dismissed.

• Scott Hamilton, 39, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Hamilton must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for one year. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Michael Evans, 40, of Wilmington, disobeying police, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $75, assessed $170 court costs. Evans must commit no further offenses for one year. Evans’ bike was ordered to be returned.

• Timothy Harman, 40, of Lynchburg, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days (suspended), find $500, assessed $170 court costs. Further sentencing stayed.

• Robert Watters, 27, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Sept. 26, 2022-Sept. 25, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Watters must take part in supervised probation. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective October 1. Watters shall not consume any alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. An O.V.I.-under the influence charge was dismissed.

• Richard Spitz, 60, of La Follette, Tennessee, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended) fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended form an O.V.I. charge. Spitz must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court the will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Daniella Lach, 28, of West Chester, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Lach must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A turn signal violation were dismissed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_gavel-pic.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574