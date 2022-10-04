Community band receives grant funds

WILMINGTON — The local community band received more than expected when they asked for grant money.

Nancy Roszell, a Wilmington Community Band board member and one of their flute players, told the News Journal they received $15,789 from the Rodger and Kate Graef Family Foundation.

“When we moved from (Wilmington) High School to the Murphy Theatre we lost access to the percussion instruments. So, we needed them over at the Murphy,” said Roszell.

The band was able to get some percussion instruments through eBay sales and donations, but they needed others.

When Roszell found the grant, she originally asked for under $10,000. So, when they found out what they actually received, it was a pleasant surprise.

“It was pretty exciting. We just saw the deposit notice for the community band (bank) account,” she said. “It was too good to be true. Especially with that big of an amount.”

She found out that they got so much more money due to the foundation closing.

“So, grant recipients kind of hit the jackpot,” she said.

With the extra money, the group is planning on not only purchasing percussion instruments, but will get other things to help them. This includes a utility trailer, their own chairs, and their own stands.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574