Port William Road, Cuba Road to be closed for bridge work

Beginning Thursday, October 6, weather permitting, Port William Road will be closed for bridge maintenance, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between Gano Road and Bone Road in Liberty Township.

The last address accessible from the west (Gano Road) is 845 Port William Road, and the last address accessible from the east (Bone Road) is 906 Port William Road.

The project is anticipated to take two days, weather permitting.

Cuba Road closing

Also beginning Thursday, October 6,weather permitting, Cuba Road will be closed for bridge maintenance. This bridge is located between E. Dalton Road and Ireland Road in Washington Township.

The last address accessible from the south (Ireland Road) is 3215 Cuba Road, and the last address accessible from the north(E. Dalton Road) is 3042 Cuba Road.

The project is anticipated to take two days, weather permitting.