Clinton County commissioners honor News Journal’s Huffenberger

The Clinton County commissioners’ proclamation.

The Clinton County Board of Commissioners congratulated and recognized retiring News Journal reporter Gary Huffenberger at Wednesday’s meeting. Their proclamation noted that “Gary has been a very dedicated and committed reporter of news and stories for the many residents of Clinton County” and the board “wishes to express its gratitude for the many years Gary has covered the session to session reporting of our office and the many stories of Clinton County.” From left are Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty, Huffenberger, and Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Kerry Steed. Huffenberger’s last day with the News Journal is October 14.