Mayor helps at Head Start

WILMINGTON — Mayor John Stanforth recently stopped by Clinton County Community Action Head Start Program.

He gave an animated read-aloud to a preschool class and helped promote the agency’s Senior Reading Program.

The program launched in 2021 and focuses on bringing generations together through the magic of books. The program runs throughout the school year on Mondays and Wednesdays and is open to community members.

Clinton County Head Start also launched the Head Start Hero Program. Volunteers can sponsor a Head Start student and donate their time to come into the classroom to spend time with a child.

Head Start has kicked off the year with some amazing volunteers and hopes to continue gaining community support. If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering, contact Dorothy Campbell at 937-382-8365.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_Mayor-posing-with-class.jpg Submitted photos Jane Newkirk participates in an activity with the children. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_jane-in-class-1.jpg Jane Newkirk participates in an activity with the children. Submitted photos Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth with the children in the Head Start Program. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_reading-to-kids.jpg Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth with the children in the Head Start Program. Submitted photos