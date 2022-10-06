CCHD: Next drive-thru vaxx clinic Wednesday, Oct. 12

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District and its community partners will host their next drive-thru Flu & COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, October 12 in the parking lot of the Expo Center at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

Entrance will be through the gate at 958 W. Main St.

Individuals should pre-register for a vaccination time slot at https://drivethruvax.timetap.com/#/.

Those Clinton County residents who are not comfortable with online scheduling may call the CCHD at 937-382-3829 for assistance with scheduling an appointment. Residents may also stop by our office in person for scheduling assistance.

This CCHD clinic is supported by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, and Engineer’s Office along with community volunteers. Thank you to the Clinton County Agricultural Society for providing this year’s host location.

Vaccines available are influenza (flu) and COVID-19.

Flu vaccines available include the high-dose vaccine for those ages 65 and up.

COVID-19 vaccines available include the new Moderna and Pfizer bivalent (2 strain) boosters for those who have already completed their primary (original) COVID-19 vaccination series.

Some additional details:

• The Moderna bivalent booster vaccine is available to those ages 18 years and up.

• The Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine is available to those ages 12 years and up.

·• Both Moderna and Pfizer bivalent booster vaccines are available after two months from completion of the primary (original) COVID-19 vaccination series.

• Both the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine may be taken at the same time.

• Please bring your medical card to your appointment.

Other drive-thru clinic dates are Wednesday, October 19 and Tuesday, October 25. Pre-register for appointments on these dates at https://drivethruvax.timetap.com/#/.

Note that the CCHD offices will be closed on October 10 (Columbus Day). This includes the Clinton County WIC office.

For more information, visit https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict.

