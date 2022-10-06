WHS Class of ‘60 celebrates 80th birthdays

The Wilmington Class of 1960 gathered on August 20 at American Legion Post 39 to celebrate their 80th birthdays. A delicious dinner was provided by McCoy’s Catering.

The master of ceremonies was Ed Hill. Programs included honoring 57 deceased members and reading names of 31 members who served in the military, honoring their service.

Many photos and memorabilia were on display. At the conclusion, they all sang “Happy Trails to You” by Roy Rogers.

Thirty-nine members and guests attended.

Members included Nancy and John Wahl Williams, Judy Ford, Sara and Larry Burnett, Rosemary Chandler, Sue Ellen Skillings, Jane Ann and Glenn Spence, Bonnie Bennett, Ron Pobst, Russ Green, John Camp, Connie Bailey, Don and Cindy Maher, Dennis and Nancy Conner, Carol Kohler Nichols, Nancy Irvin Alden and Ed Alden, Linda and Glena Roberts Campbell, Susan Thatcher Baxter and her daughter Ellen Bliven, Ed and Susan Kienle, JoAnn and Myron Murphy, Roger and Cathy Collins, Brenda Shaffer Cowgill, John and Linda Workman, Carl Grey, Hal Allen and his wife, Mary (Unger) Camp, George Ardwin, and Ed Hill.