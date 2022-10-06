New Vienna Elementary’s NOVA Stars shining bright

New Vienna Elementary School recognizes students each month for showing outstanding character and academics. Here are the NOVA Star Students for the month of September.

From left are first-graders Gunnar Phillips, Harper Quigley, and Harley Rack.

From left are fifth-graders Payton Browning, Bella Mahanes, Natalie Kerns, Colton Moore, and Caden Moore. All of the honored students' photos are at wnewsj.com.

From left are second-graders Evan Smitson and Brentley Shupert.

From left are fourth-graders Rowan Prater, Crosley Curtis, and Gabriella Williams.

From left are third-graders Morgan Fauber and Keilei McCoy.

From left are kindergarten students Aron Cox, Dalton Fooce, and Josiah Robinson.