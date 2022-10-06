Veterans aid future nurses

Clinton County Voiture 992, 40 & 8, on Monday awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Maeleea Hundley of Wilmington, a student at Southern State. This is the second Jeanette Payne Memorial Nurses Training Scholarship in as many months that was presented by this group of dedicated veterans. From left are Jim Cook, Mike Boyle, Jack Rose, Charlie Lakatos, recipient Mealeea Hundley, program director Bob Rich, Chef de Gare Charlie Shoemaker, Paul Butler, Kelly Hopkins, and Leslie Rose. Not shown is Chad Taylor.

