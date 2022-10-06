UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]

Friday, October 7

• 15th annual Brake for Breakfast hosted by CMH Regional Health System at the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center on Friday, October 7 from 6-9 a.m. while supplies last. Breakfast will be a Panera “Pink Ribbon” bagel and fresh fruit to-go breakfast as well as giveaways from CMH and others. Every bag will have information on mammography, treatment, cancer-screening resources, and a voucher for a mug if you schedule a mammogram at CMH between October 8 and the end of the year.

• The Menus — a Murphy Theatre crowd favorite — return at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Saturday, Oct. 8

• Talking Tombstones —A live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery Tour presented by the Clinton County History Center is Saturday, Oct. 8 (rain date Oct. 15). Stroll and “meet” some of the county’s prominent past citizens.Clinton County History Center’s Talking Tombstones — the second annual cemetery walk. Limited number of day-of-event tickets available onsite at the cemetery Saturday Oct. 8: Active History Center members cost $15, non-members will cost $25 at the cemetery gates. To learn more visit the History Center’s Facebook page or www.clintoncountyhistory.org.

• Wilmington Band Invitational features performances from the Wilmington (at 7:30 p.m.), Blanchester (5:45) and East Clinton (5:15) bands as well as bands of 14 other high schools large and small beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at WHS. General admission $8; children 10 & under and senior citizens $5. More info at https://bit.ly/3V8v9C1.

• “Pancakes for a Cause” is an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast by donation, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, 840 Timber Glen. All proceeds benefit Sugartree Ministries in Wilmington.

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

• 52nd Ohio Sauerkraut Festival 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday in downtown Waynesville includes over 400 arts & crafts booths and 30 specialty food booths plus continuous free entertainment. Free admission.

• Adams, Brown, Clinton and Highland Counties Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Highland County Clerk of Courts, 105 N. High St., Hillsboro. Pre-walk activities at 9 a.m., Promise Garden Ceremony 9:45 a.m., and walk at 10 a.m. Register/more info at https://bit.ly/3EczluI.

Sunday, Oct. 9

• Chester Twp. Fire Dept. Open House 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9 at 5580 SR 380. Come see fire trucks and ambulances, tour the Fire Safety House and learn about fire safety; face painting; medical helicopter will be on site as well. Light refreshments will be served.

Monday, Oct. 10

• SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive 2:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at 179 South Jackson St., Sabina. Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Oct. 3-29 will receive the “Ignite the Fight” October Breast Cancer Awareness Month t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

• B-SHOC Community Family Concert featuring the upbeat, exciting and entertaining Christian evangelist is free with live concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Murphy Theatre. Doors open 6 p.m., pre-show at 6:30. (At 5 p.m. is Sensory Friendly Concert.) Door prizes include new bicycle, gift cards, cash and more.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

• CMH Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 610 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Oct. 3-29 will receive the “Ignite the Fight” October Breast Cancer Awareness Month t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

Thursday, Oct. 13

• Food for All Mobile Pantry for Clinton County residents in need of food 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio partner with the local community at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. All families in need from the county are welcome. Picture ID required for registration and, once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Saturday, October 15

• Soup and Sandwich Supper 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Social Room at Springfield Friends Meeting House, 121 Todds Fork Road, just off SR 380. Everyone invited for homemade soups and Sloppy Joe sandwiches, cornbread, desserts and drinks, by donation. Proceeds to Quaker projects. From 6:30-7 p.m. in the Meeting Room, a Candlelight Concert of peaceful piano music for the heart and soul.

• The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman — The American ELO at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Monday, Oct. 17

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May — at 9 a.m., guest speaker Rev. Joel Richter, chair of Clinton County Homeless Coalition. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

• New Life Clinic Annual Fall Fundraiser 7 p.m. Oct. 18 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. Includes ministry update, client testimony, and keynote address by Amy Ford, co-founder and President of Embrace Grace. Also a dessert reception. Anyone interested in learning more about New Life Clinic and the ministry can RSVP at 937-382-6588 or [email protected] by Oct. 4.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

• ‘A Night of Hope’ program of music and stories of hope to benefit Wilmington Hope House; social hour and silent auction at 6 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. at the Murphy Theatre. Tickets $15 available at www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Friday, Oct. 21

• Cruise-In at Busam Ford 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 with all cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome at 1182 W. Main St., Wilmington. Complimentary hot dogs, chips, drinks and door prizes, and music by Chazziz DJ Charlie Hargrave.

Saturday, Oct. 22

• Drive-Through Trunk or Treat presented annually by Wilmington Parks & Rec is 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park, Wilmington. Enter from Fife Avenue.

• Rodney Crowell Word For Word Tour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Monday, Oct. 24

• Clinton County Genealogical Society meets 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the Davids Meeting Room of the CC History Center, 149 E. Locust St. Program by Elizabeth House and Lee Bowman, archivists of Wilmington College, on “The Wilmington College Library Archives: What Can You Find There?” Public invited to attend.

Friday, Oct. 28

• Fall Festival at the Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave, Wilmington. Starts at noon with lunch plus games, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Ohio Dept. of Health at Community Action office at 789 N. Nelson Ave. with Mobile Vaccination Unit 10:30-1:30.

• Mobile Vaccination Unit of the Ohio Department of Health at Clinton County Community Action office at 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Offers: walk-in adult and pediatric COVID vaxx (ages 3+) — pre-registering is encouraged at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/; Pfizer COVID booster (ages 12+); personal protective equipment; COVID tests; and walk-in Core-4 screening (A1C, blood pressure, Body Mass Index and cholesterol (ages 18+). MVU is fully staffed and wheelchair-accessible.

Monday, Oct. 31

• Trick-or-treat night in Clinton County is 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 31.

Sunday, Nov. 6

• Annual veterans concert for all who served in the U.S. military at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. presented by the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus. Free and open to public; no reservations needed. Special recognition will be given to all who served during the Vietnam era, and each will be presented with a special hat commemorating their service. Main entrance is at the back of the church, which is handicap-accessible.

Monday, Nov. 7

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker News Journal Sports Editor Mark Huber. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

• Fall Festival at the Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Starts at noon with lunch, plus games, 50/50 drawing and door prizes.

• Mobile Vaccination Unit of Ohio Dept. of Health at Community Action office at 789 N. Nelson Ave. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. includes: walk-in COVID vaxx (ages 3+) — can also pre-register at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/; Pfizer COVID booster (ages 12+); personal protective equipment; COVID tests; and walk-in Core-4 screening (A1C, blood pressure, BMI and cholesteral (ages 18+). MVU full staffed and wheelchair-accessible.

Saturday, Nov. 12

• The Stranger — Billy Joel Tribute featuring Mike Santoro 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

• 26th Annual Christmas in the Country at Clinton-Massie 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clinton-Massie Middle School featuring over 90 local artisans and vendors. Entry “fee” is one non-perishable food item with proceeds donated to the local food pantry and Falcon Packs.

Saturday, Nov. 19

• Annual Hometown H0liDazzle and Illuminated Parade Saturday, Nov. 19 with activities and shopping through the day and the parade beginning at 7 p.m. from the fairgrounds east on Main Street through downtown and ending at East Main and Lincoln Streets.

• Friends of Clarksville 1st Annual Family Fest Chili Cook Off 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Vernon Township Hall, 228 E. Main St., Clarksville. Includes games for kids, raffle baskets, pie and cake auction, music, kiddie goodie walk and Save the Jail t-shirts on sale. All proceeds go to Restore the Historic Clarksville Jail.

Monday, Nov. 21

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker Pamela Walker-Bauer, Clinton County Health Commissioner. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

Monday, Dec. 5

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker Shelby Boatman, Executive Director, Clinton County Historical Society. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

Monday, Dec. 19

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, Christmas Program with Tony Lamke playing his banjo — and a special breakfast and for the first time; bring your spouse. More details later. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.