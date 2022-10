The Clinton County Republican Party is accepting applications from anyone interested in seeking an appointment by the governor to Clinton County Municipal Court Judge.

To receive an application, contact Terry Habermehl, Clinton County Republican Party Chair, via email at [email protected]

Completed applications must be mailed to Mr. Habermehl at 806 Crestview Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177 as well as emailed to him at [email protected]

The deadline for submission is October 21, 2022.