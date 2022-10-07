Electronics recycling event hauls in over 8,500 screen inches

A cool fall Saturday served as the backdrop for a full morning of ferrying electronics from cars to recycling containers.

Volunteers from Wilmington FFA, Clinton County Community Action Program and the Clinton County Foundation hauled in 191 televisions, monitors and a massive amount of other electronics for recycling on October 1.

During the event, 59 TVs and monitors totaling over 4,000 screen inches rolled through the host site at Clinton County Engineer’s facility on Fife Avenue.

Two local schools, Blanchester and Clinton-Massie, participated in the event and arranged for separate pick-ups given the volume of items they each had to recycle – a combined 4,485 screen inches.

Since Clinton County does not have a dedicated location for TV and monitor recycling, an event like this offered residents and businesses an option to safely dispose of unwanted items in a responsible manner through a certified recycling vendor.

Thanks to a grant from the Ohio EPA, Clinton County Solid Waste Management District and the Clinton County Foundation, all items were recycled at no cost for residents and businesses of Clinton County.

For those who missed the event, alternative recycling options may still be available. Residents are encouraged to visit the Clinton County Solid Waste Management’s Recycling Resources webpage for details.

Many volunteers made the event possible including: Joyce Kelly, Lynn Deatherage, Pat Thompson, Becky Boris and a cadre of volunteers from Clinton County Community Action Program, and Gabrielle Cooper and her students from the Wilmington FFA who shuttled items from cars to containers.

And, Judge Tim Rudduck with the ever-important doughnut drop. He delivered two boxes of donuts to keep our volunteers going! Thank you Judge Rudduck!

Our partners in the event were Clinton County Solid Waste Management District’s Jeff Walls and Erin Hartsock and from the Clinton County Engineer’s Office, Cassidy Slocum and Brock Allen.

About Clinton County Foundation

The Clinton County Foundation is a nationally accredited charitable foundation that has supported local giving with trusted stewardship and advice since 1985.

With nearly $30 million under management, we partner with donors and non-profits, providing our unique understanding of local needs to promote a resilient community where people want to live, work and grow, through permanent and targeted charitable investments.

Wilmington FFA students volunteered to help at the event. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_FFA-students-work-2022.jpg Wilmington FFA students volunteered to help at the event. Submitted photo