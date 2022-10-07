Donate during 20th SATH Radio-A-Thon

SATH announces the generous donation of airtime by radio stations C-103 in West Union and 99.5 in Georgetown 6-10 p.m. Monday, October 24. The 20th Annual Radio-A-Thon will take place at the C-103/99.5 radio station.

We will be broadcasting live and accepting pledges for SATH and KAMP Dovetail. Tune in to C-103 or 99.5 “The Edge” for information concerning the radio-a-thon, upcoming SATH events, and the latest progress on KAMP.

During the evening we will have parents and guests sharing what the SATH program has meant to their child.

If you wish to make a pledge prior to the radio-a-thon, you may do so by calling SATH Executive Director Linda Allen at 937-366-6657. Your pledge will be announced on the radio.

To make a pledge on the air, call at 1-800-326-9722 or 937-544-9722 between 6 and 10 p.m. Monday, October 24, or stop by the C-103 Radio Station during the Radio-A-Thon.

For more information contact Linda Allen at (937) 366-6657.