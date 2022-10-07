1 dies in I-275 multi-vehicle, pedestrian accident; Wilmington driver uninjured

BATAVIA — A pedestrian was killed and multiple vehicles involved in a crash on I-275 in Clermont County Friday morning.

Preliminary investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Saturn operated by Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle became disabled and stopped in the roadway, according to a news release from the OSHP.

Beckelhymer turned on her hazard lights and exited the vehicle. A short time later, the Saturn and Beckelhymer were struck by a GMC van operated by Nathan Bodeker, 36, of Fort Thomas, Ky.

Beckelhymer was struck by an additional vehicle, a Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer operated by Alfred Goley, 68, of Wilmington. The impact caused the Saturn to move into the right lane where it was struck by a Nissan operated by Bonnie Mendez, 68, of Moscow.

Beckelhymer suffered fatal injuries at the scene, the OSHP reported.

Mendez sustained minor injuries and her passenger, Sean Chapman, 27, of Moscow, was not injured.

Bodeker and Goley also were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

The OSHP was assisted on scene by the Union Township Police Department and Fire Department, Clermont County Coroner’s Office and ODOT.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-2.jpg