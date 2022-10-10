WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between October 3 and October 6:

• Nina Willis, 47, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The remaining jail time was suspended upon accepting drug court.

• Jerusha Riess-Smith, 23, of Wilmington, false alarm, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Riess-Smith must take part in supervised probation.

• Jeremy Thompson, 32, of New Vienna, two counts of driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $340 court costs. Additional charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and obstructing official business were dismissed.

• Roger Newsome, 67, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, dog at large, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Newsome must commit no further offenses for one year and must take part in non-reporting probation. A resisting arrest charge and two tags to worn violations were dismissed.

• Benjamin Stockton, 40, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. A failure to control

• Quaran Hottenstein, 25, of Springfield, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, assessed $170 court costs. The warrant was vacated.

• Zackery Dillon, 21, of Washington Court House, domestic violence. Dillon was released or set for diversion. If Dillon is compliant, the court will suspend the not use of alcohol/drugs of abuse while the matter is pending. Dillon was ordered to complete 20 weeks of a batterer intervention program.

• Vantraia Edwards, 34, of Columbus, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, going 94 in a 70 mph speed, fined $275.

• Kevin McCrobie, 27, of Cedarville, driving under suspension, assessed $170 court costs.

• Mohammed Madmouj, 25, of Miamisburg, going 110 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

