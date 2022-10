Info meeting on Blan school levy

An informational meeting on the Blanchester Local Schools temporary earnings tax on the upcoming ballot will be held 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Blanchester Public Library.

There will be a presentation by school board member Jeremy Kaehler followed by a question-and-answer period .

Board of health sets meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold a regular meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, October 24 in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.