Kiwanis welcomes WC hoopsters, has booth at Oktoberfest

Wilmington Kiwanis had a tent and balloons at the recent Oktoberfest on Sugartree Street, promoting Kiwanis to the families in attendance. From left are Vermon L.Dillon, David Burton, and Julie Dean-Garnai.

The first program of the Wilmington Kiwanis Club’s new year was last Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church. Kiwanians heard from new Wilmington College men’s basketball head coach Micah Mills and his players, who talked about where they are from and their majors, and Coach Mills spoke about the upcoming season and schedule. From left are: Coach Micah Mills; Jed Smith, freshman from Beloit, Ohio, a Middle Childhood Education major; Noah Dado, senior from Centerburg, Ohio, a Sport Management major; Aaron Frazier, sophomore, from Hamilton, Ohio, a Communication Arts-Digital Media major; Zach McGuirt, freshman from St. Anne Ill., a double major in Mathematics and Sport Management; and Coach Alex Trevino.