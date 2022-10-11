Hero Quilts for veteran couple

The Hero Quilt Committee — armed with quilts provided by the Clinton County Quilters — stopped by the Charles and Leslie Rose residence recently to thank them for their service and present each of them with a Hero Quilt.

The couple met and married when they were both serving in the U.S. Army. Charles went on to retire from the Army, while Leslie made the decision to honorably separate from active duty and pursue a career in teaching so the couple could be together.

Both Charles and Leslie continue to serve the community as active members of VFW Post 6710 and American Legion Post 49.

Committee Chairman Jack Rose, Charles Rose and Post 49 Chaplain Bob Baker. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_CHUCK-ROSE-QUILT.jpg Committee Chairman Jack Rose, Charles Rose and Post 49 Chaplain Bob Baker. Submitted photos Committee Chairman Jack Rose, Leslie Rose and Post 49 Chaplain Bob Baker. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_LESLIE-ROSE-QUILT-2.jpg Committee Chairman Jack Rose, Leslie Rose and Post 49 Chaplain Bob Baker. Submitted photos