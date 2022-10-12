Family fun at B-SHOC concert

WILMINGTON — Hundreds of kids enjoyed a free family B-SHOC concert at the historic Murphy Theatre on Tuesday by B-SHOC, a Christian hip hop evangelist who travels all over the U.S. Fans describe his music and upbeat, exciting and great for the soul.

“My heart and vision is to see like-minded Christian leaders come together to minister to the kids and families in this community. It isn’t about church growth, it is about growing God’s Kingdom,” said Latasha Ruddle, Children’s Pastor at Wilmington Church of God.

A sensory-friendly show including a lower sound level and dimmed house lights was held directly before the concert.

All attenders were given free book bags, lunch boxes, B-SHOC posters and the opportunity to win door prizes including a new bike.

This event was made completely free to our community thanks to these sponsors: Wilmington Church of God, LT Land Development, Faith Lutheran Church, Wilmington Assembly of God, Bush Auto Place, New Life Clinic, Wilmington Auto, Edgington Funeral Home and Clouser Construction.

