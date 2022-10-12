Experience ‘Evil Woman, The American ELO’ at Murphy Theatre Saturday night

WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre is excited to present The Electric Light Orchestra Experience – featuring Evil Woman, The American ELO. The band lights up the stage this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The UK-based Electric Light Orchestra added 20 songs to the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 Hits list from the 1970s to the 1980s, with songs including “Evil Woman,” “Turn to Stone,” “Sweet Talkin’ Woman,” “Telephone Line,” and “Mr. Blue Sky.”

Evil Woman, The America ELO offers “brilliant arrangements, flawless musicianship & superlative vocals.” Come enjoy an amazing evening of unique musical sound – classical instruments mix with guitars, progressive rock joins radio pop, and a well-orchestrated evening of fun awaits!

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 937-382-3643, visiting the Murphy Theatre’s website themurphytheatre.org, or stopping by The Murphy Theatre box office Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to the concert on Saturday.

The Murphy Theatre is located at 50 Main St., in downtown Wilmington.

The Electric Light Orchestra Experience – featuring Evil Woman, The American ELO is at the Murphy Theatre this Saturday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_Screenshot-538-.jpg The Electric Light Orchestra Experience – featuring Evil Woman, The American ELO is at the Murphy Theatre this Saturday. Courtesy photo