Throwback Thursday: Fill ‘er up with leaves

These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 14, 1961:

Nationally

‘Vast Jet Airplane Armada Screams in Mock Battle’

“WASHINGTON — A mock but mighty aerial war flared high in the skies over the North American continent today. At noon hundreds of jet interceptor planes began screaming aloft from runways in the United States and Canada” and “antiaircraft missile launchers pointed toward targets” as part of exercise Sky Shield II.

Locally

‘Wilmington Makes 6-0 Mark’

“You can spot a Wilmington football fan a block away, not by the big orange Booster Button but by the black and blue marks. Even after six games, some of the grid buffs are still pinching themselves to see if they are dreaming” as the Hurricane won their fourth straight shutout, 30-0 over McClain, after the prior week’s 30-0 shutout of Circleville.

Ron Nance led the ‘Cane offense with 135 yards rushing on 18 carries while Dwight Wallace completed 6 of 8 passes for 135 yards and 3 touchdowns, with two to Larry Vanscoy and one to Mike Ewing.

• “Attendance at the Sacred Heart Sodality benefit went well over the 100 mark, with 105 card players having registered while several others not present made donations” including Mrs. Frank Murphy, Mrs. James Dehan, Mrs. A.G. Bailey, Mrs. Jack Watson, Mrs. William Waring, Mrs. Ira Carnes, Mrs. Kenneth Young and Mrs. Carroll Carr.

Co-chairmen were Mrs. Ada Garland and Mrs. Lawrence Germann. Mrs. Thomas Regan was in charge of sandwiches and Mrs. Earl McDermott of soft drinks and coffee. Mrs. Franklin Thatcher and Miss Geneva Denehy were the reception committee, Mrs. Wilber Ames took care of table arrangements, Mrs. Tom Hunter was in charge of favors, and prizes were arranged by Mrs. Ralph Shanahan and Mrs. R.L. McLaughlin.

First prize was won by Mrs. Preston Berwanger, with Mrs. V. Howard second.

• Local deaths included: Lettie Muladore, 86, of N. Mulberry St., Wilmington, who died at Young’s Home for the Retired on E. Locust St.; Carl Conover, 69, of Route 2, Blanchester; Nancy Jordan, 75, of Midland; and services were held for Flo Turner Babb as well as Victor Roth.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre were Gary Cooper and Dorothy McGuire in “Friendly Persuasion”and Joel McCrea in “Wichita”; at the Wilmington Drive-In was Walt Disney’s The Parent Trap” starring Hayley Mills.

