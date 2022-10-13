CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Burger King, 1607 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 4.

Complaint: “Received Sept. 30. Claims grease/used cooking oil is being deposited into dumpster. Additionally, grease, dead birds, and litter on ground surrounding dumpster.”

Investigated complaint Oct. 4. Spoke with manager Jodie. Facility is aware of concerns. At time of visit, grease was observed on ground near dumpster (dead birds and litter were not on ground at time of visit.) Person In Charge has equipment on-site to support removal/cleanup of grease on ground. Facility uses a used cooking oil removal system named B.O.S.S., located inside the facility. Drain lines connected to fryers move the used oil to holding tank. There is an extraction pipe leading outside. DAR PRO Service company removes used oil externally; other grease produced from cooking equipment is collected in bucket and picked up for recycling. PIC stated it is not a standard practice for grease to be discarded into dumpster. Concern of grease on ground at time of visit was confirmed. Facility is actively working to correct problem.

Non-critical: Dust observed on ceiling panels above main preparation area. Paper towels stuffed into bottom edge of vent hood above broiler equipment.

• Ahresty — MC1, 2627 S US 68, Wilmington, Oct. 5.

Non-critical: Cold food (1) and frozen food (1) equipment did not lock with method to test lockout feature. Self-serve equipment must be able to lock during power interruptions to avoid dispensing of unsafe TCS (time-temperature controlled) foods at micromarkets. Coffee equipment has leak. Coffee debris and soil observed on floor between equipment.

Follow-up: Oct. 12.

• Ahresty — MC2, 2627 S US 68, Wilmington, Oct. 5.

Non-critical: Coffee equipment has leak.

• Murphy Theatre, 50 W. Main St., Wilmington, Oct. 5.

Please apply to Ohio Department of Health to complete Manager Certification process.

