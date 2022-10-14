CCHD sets next drive-through vaccination for Wednesday

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District and its community partners will host the next drive-through Flu & COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, October 19 in the parking lot of the Expo Center at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

Entrance to the parking lot will be through the gate at 958 W. Main St.

Individuals should pre-register for a vaccination time slot at https://drivethruvax.timetap.com/#/.

Those Clinton County residents who are not comfortable with on-line scheduling may call the CCHD office at 937-382-3829 for assistance with scheduling an appointment. Citizens may also stop by our office in person for scheduling assistance too.

This CCHD clinic is supported by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, and Engineer’s Office along with community volunteers. Thank you to the Clinton County Agricultural Society for providing this year’s host location.

Vaccines available are influenza (flu) and COVID-19. Flu vaccines available include the high dose vaccine for those ages 65 years+. COVID-19 vaccines available include the new Moderna and Pfizer bivalent (2 strain) boosters for those who have already completed their primary (original) COVID-19 vaccination series.

Some additional details:

• The Moderna bivalent booster vaccine is available to those ages 18 years+.

• The Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine is available to those ages 12 years+.

• Both Moderna and Pfizer bivalent booster vaccines are available after two months from completion of the primary (original) COVID-19 vaccination series.

• Both the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine may be taken at the same time.

• Please bring your medical card to your appointment.

The last drive-through clinic of the season will be Tuesday, Oct. 25. Pre-registration for appointments are available at https://drivethruvax.timetap.com/#/.

Biz/orgs

The CCHD will be providing vaccinations at the following organizations next week: New Sabina Industries; Hood Packaging; Village of Sabina/The Cove (open to the public); Clinton-Massie; and Cape May. Questions about these clinics should be referred to their organization’s administration. These clinics are not open to the general public, except for the Sabina/Cove one.

For more information, visit https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict and follow the CCHD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

