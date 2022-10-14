Happy retirement(s)!

Thousands of people — well, perhaps more like dozens — attended the News Journal’s open house Thursday for retiring reporter Gary Huffenberger, at left, on his next-to-last day, and editor Tom Barr, who has one month to go.
Gary and Tom ready to cut the cake.
From left are retiring Gary Huffenberger, longtime sports editor Mark Huber, and retiring Tom Barr.
