UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]

Saturday, October 15

• Clinton County Farmers Market Truck-n-Treat and final market of the season is 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Clinton County Courthouse Square parking lot. Kids can enjoy “trunk-n-treat” while they and their parents shop at the vendors’ booths; treats available while supplies last. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes. Wilmington College Agronomy Club will share info about the ag program at WC and activities; and, Kasey, SNAP Educator from OSU Extension, will be there with info on the importance of adding apples to our diets.

• Soup and Sandwich Supper 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Social Room at Springfield Friends Meeting House, 121 Todds Fork Road, just off SR 380. Everyone invited for homemade soups and Sloppy Joe sandwiches, cornbread, desserts and drinks, by donation. Proceeds to Quaker projects. From 6:30-7 p.m. in the Meeting Room, a Candlelight Concert of peaceful piano music for the heart and soul.

• The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman — The American ELO at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Monday, Oct. 17

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May — at 9 a.m., guest speaker Rev. Joel Richter, chair of Clinton County Homeless Coalition. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

• New Life Clinic Annual Fall Fundraiser 7 p.m. Oct. 18 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. Includes ministry update, client testimony, and keynote address by Amy Ford, co-founder and President of Embrace Grace. Also a dessert reception. Anyone interested in learning more about New Life Clinic and the ministry can RSVP at 937-382-6588 or [email protected] by Oct. 4.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

• ‘A Night of Hope’ program of music and stories of hope to benefit Wilmington Hope House; social hour and silent auction at 6 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. at the Murphy Theatre. Tickets $15 available at www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

• Community forum: Locals are invited to share their thoughts and ideas for helping others with mental health and substance use disorders 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 19, Moyer Community Room, Wilmington Municipal Building, 69 N. South St. Registration is encouraged. Visit mhrbwcc.org for more information and to register to attend.

Thursday, Oct. 20

• Blanchester community blood drive 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center will receive the “Ignite the Fight” October Breast Cancer Awareness Month t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

Friday, Oct. 21

• Cruise-In at Busam Ford 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 with all cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome at 1182 W. Main St., Wilmington. Complimentary hot dogs, chips, drinks and door prizes, and music by Chazziz DJ Charlie Hargrave.

Saturday, Oct. 22

• Drive-Through Trunk or Treat presented annually by Wilmington Parks & Rec is 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park, Wilmington. Enter from Fife Avenue.

• Book Sale at Wilmington Public Library 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. A filled large bag of books (your own or a “Friends of the Library” book bag) $5; filled smaller bag (i.e. Kroger bag) $3. Patrons encouraged to bring as many bags as they wish. Entrance to the sale is the library’s side door on Library Avenue.

• Rodney Crowell Word For Word Tour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Monday, Oct. 24

• Clinton County Genealogical Society meets 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the Davids Meeting Room of the CC History Center, 149 E. Locust St. Program by Elizabeth House and Lee Bowman, archivists of Wilmington College, on “The Wilmington College Library Archives: What Can You Find There?” Public invited to attend.

Friday, Oct. 28

• Fall Festival at the Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave, Wilmington. Starts at noon with lunch plus games, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Ohio Dept. of Health at Community Action office at 789 N. Nelson Ave. with Mobile Vaccination Unit 10:30-1:30.

• Mobile Vaccination Unit of the Ohio Department of Health at Clinton County Community Action office at 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Offers: walk-in adult and pediatric COVID vaxx (ages 3+) — pre-registering is encouraged at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/; Pfizer COVID booster (ages 12+); personal protective equipment; COVID tests; and walk-in Core-4 screening (A1C, blood pressure, Body Mass Index and cholesterol (ages 18+). MVU is fully staffed and wheelchair-accessible.

Saturday, Oct. 29

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Monday, Oct. 31

• Trick-or-treat night in Clinton County is 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 31.

Thursday, Nov. 3

• Clinton County Quilters quilt guild welcomes Moda fabric designer Deb Strain to present a program at the guild’s meeting, 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Assembly of God Church, 609 W. Locust St., Wilmington. She will have her fabrics and designs available to purchase. Event free, open to the public.

Sunday, Nov. 6

• Annual veterans concert for all who served in the U.S. military at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St., presented by the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus. Free and open to public; no reservations needed. Special recognition will be given to all who served during the Vietnam era, and each will be presented with a special hat commemorating their service. Main entrance is at the back of the church, which is handicap-accessible.

Monday, Nov. 7

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker News Journal Sports Editor Mark Huber. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

• Fall Festival at the Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Starts at noon with lunch, plus games, 50/50 drawing and door prizes.

• Mobile Vaccination Unit of Ohio Dept. of Health at Community Action office at 789 N. Nelson Ave. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. includes: walk-in COVID vaxx (ages 3+) — can also pre-register at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/; Pfizer COVID booster (ages 12+); personal protective equipment; COVID tests; and walk-in Core-4 screening (A1C, blood pressure, BMI and cholesterol (ages 18+). MVU full-staffed and wheelchair-accessible.

Friday, Nov. 11

• Murphy Theatre tribute to veterans: ‘Patton’ — the classic film starring George C. Scott — showing FREE for all veterans and their spouses, and $10 for general admission to public. Sponsored by Ohio Living Cape May.

Saturday, Nov. 12

• The Stranger — Billy Joel Tribute featuring Mike Santoro 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

• 26th Annual Christmas in the Country at Clinton-Massie 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clinton-Massie Middle School featuring over 90 local artisans and vendors. Entry “fee” is one non-perishable food item with proceeds donated to the local food pantry and Falcon Packs.

Saturday, Nov. 19

• Annual Hometown H0liDazzle and Illuminated Parade Saturday, Nov. 19 with activities and shopping through the day and the parade beginning at 7 p.m. from the fairgrounds east on Main Street through downtown and ending at East Main and Lincoln Streets.

• Friends of Clarksville 1st Annual Family Fest Chili Cook Off 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Vernon Township Hall, 228 E. Main St., Clarksville. Includes games for kids, raffle baskets, pie and cake auction, music, kiddie goodie walk and Save the Jail t-shirts on sale. All proceeds go to Restore the Historic Clarksville Jail.

Monday, Nov. 21

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker Pamela Walker-Bauer, Clinton County Health Commissioner. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

Monday, Dec. 5

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker Shelby Boatman, Executive Director, Clinton County Historical Society. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

Monday, Dec. 19

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, Christmas Program with Tony Lamke playing his banjo — and a special breakfast and for the first time; bring your spouse. More details later. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.