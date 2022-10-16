1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Chester Twp.

CHESTER TOWNSHIP – One man has died in a two-vehicle accident Sunday in Clinton County, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At approximately 2:35 p.m. Scott Craycraft, 55, of Springfield was operating a 2014 Jeep Wrangler northbound on SR 380 south of New Burlington Road in Chester Township, according to the OSHP

Devin Jones, 45, of Centerville was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Impala southbound on SR 380.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Jones’ vehicle traveled left of center and struck the vehicle being driven by Craycraft.

After impact, Jones’ vehicle traveled off of the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Jones was transported by EMS to Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington where he was pronounced deceased.

Craycraft was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Township Fire and EMS, Spring Valley Township Fire and EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-3.jpg