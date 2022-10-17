Bargains and books converge at Saturday’s big Friends of the Library Book Sale

WILMINGTON — Whom among us has not dreamed of buried treasure? Children, in particular, dig holes in the most improbable places — and if there is no treasure, hope at least to dig through to China. (Well, perhaps not now).

Bring out that inner child and attend The Friends of the Library Book Sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 at the Wilmington Public Library.

Due to COVID and the elimination for the past three years of quarterly book sales, the Friends collection over-flowith. It was physically impossible to categorize — cookbooks are mixed with novels, mixed with biographies, mixed with nonfiction, mixed with children’s, mixed in with … a veritable treasure hunt!

A large filled bag (a Friends bag or the equivalent) costs $5. A smaller bag (i.e. Kroger plastic bag) is $3, Bring as many bags as you wish.

Entrance is through the library side door on Library Avenue.