Wilmington High School Class of ‘66 reunites

The Wilmington High School Class of 1966 reunited on September 16-18, 2022 for a weekend of renewing friendships and celebration.

Friday arrival was dinner on your own with classmates gathering in the Downtown Entertainment Area for an evening of live entertainment and the DORA atmosphere. Most classmates had not had an opportunity to spend time together since our last gathering in 2016, so there was lots of catching up to be done!

On Saturday afternoon some class members enjoyed a tour of the Clinton County History Center. Saturday evening at the Elks lodge included a memorial service for our 59 deceased classmates followed by the invocation.

Thirty-nine members of the class and their guests enjoyed a delicious buffet dinner.

A slide presentation that included each senior picture and many candid pictures from kindergarten through past reunions, all furnished by classmates played throughout the evening.

There were 28 door prizes donated by classmates who are authors and artists, along with WHS logo items, a vintage WHS football jersey, home décor items and gift cards.

The photo booth was popular all evening with lots of friends, groups and couples taking photos.

Sunday morning breakfast pizza and sweets were enjoyed with beverages at Generations Pizzeria as we spent our last morning together taking more pictures, exchanging addresses, and saying our farewells until the next time!

Many classmates reside in Ohio, but many travel a distance to attend our reunions — some from as far as Texas, Florida, Arizona, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The WHS Class of 1966 welcomes everyone who attended school with us. We communicate through emails and Facebook and encourage everyone to keep in touch.

We look forward to seeing everyone in 2026!

Wilmington High School Class of 1966 reunited on September 17. Shown are, from left: first row, Dianne Jackson Thrasher, JoAnn Hodson Quallen, Carolyn Mobely Schneider, Barbara Gehringer Urton, Kay Carey Mills, Karla Taylor Inwood, Alice Chenault North, Barbara Browning Wells, and Donna Siders Ryder; second row, Tammie Custis Mulroney, Susan Stevenson Brandt, Peggy Kerr Bennett, Vernona Ryan Ash, Jeannie Wilson Brooks, Shirley Vandervort Mitchell, Roberta McCollister Storiale, Linda Harbert Madison, Jack Rose, Pam Woods Hatcher, Sharron Quigley Mallison, Merry Dennis McCoy, Don Wells, Bill Reeves, Connie West Travis, and Debbie Cast Hess; and, third row, Nick Eveland, Dan Hagen, Paul Shivers, Jack Walker, Gary Mason, Dennis Gallagher, John Reynolds, Howard Smith, Cynthia Boyd Tuck, Nancy Bishop Ermoian, Mike Cowman, John Serbu, Jack Carson, and Pat Haley. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_group-at-the-Elks-2022.jpeg Wilmington High School Class of 1966 reunited on September 17. Shown are, from left: first row, Dianne Jackson Thrasher, JoAnn Hodson Quallen, Carolyn Mobely Schneider, Barbara Gehringer Urton, Kay Carey Mills, Karla Taylor Inwood, Alice Chenault North, Barbara Browning Wells, and Donna Siders Ryder; second row, Tammie Custis Mulroney, Susan Stevenson Brandt, Peggy Kerr Bennett, Vernona Ryan Ash, Jeannie Wilson Brooks, Shirley Vandervort Mitchell, Roberta McCollister Storiale, Linda Harbert Madison, Jack Rose, Pam Woods Hatcher, Sharron Quigley Mallison, Merry Dennis McCoy, Don Wells, Bill Reeves, Connie West Travis, and Debbie Cast Hess; and, third row, Nick Eveland, Dan Hagen, Paul Shivers, Jack Walker, Gary Mason, Dennis Gallagher, John Reynolds, Howard Smith, Cynthia Boyd Tuck, Nancy Bishop Ermoian, Mike Cowman, John Serbu, Jack Carson, and Pat Haley. Submitted photo