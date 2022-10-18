City sets leaf pickup routes, schedules

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington will begin its Leaf Pickup Program on Monday, October 31.

City workers will begin picking up leaves in the Southwest Quadrant of the city and will proceed clockwise through city neighborhoods.

The tentative route for pickup is:

• Southwest Quadrant — (South of W. Main St./West of S. South St.) Southridge, Timber Glen, Truesdell

• Northwest Quadrant — (North of W. Main St./West of N. South St.) Lakewood, McDermott Village, Wilmington High School

• Northeast Quadrant — (North of E. Main St./East of N. South St.) N. Lincoln, N. Walnut, Denver Addition, Rombach Ave.

• Southeast Quadrant — (South of E. Main St./East of S. South St.) Wilmington College, Southeast Neighborhood

Leaves should be raked to the edge of the curb (between the curb and sidewalk).

DO NOT RAKE YOUR LEAVES INTO THE STREET. Leaves in the street contaminate stormwater runoff and also block catch basins and cause flooding.

NO BRANCHES, ROCKS, TRASH, OR OTHER DEBRIS SHOULD BE PLACED IN LEAF PILES. Branches and other debris mixed in with the leaves damages the equipment and will create delays in the collection process.

Please remove all portable basketball rims from the street edge and curb line to expedite the collection process.

The city is making three rounds through each quadrant. The average time in each quadrant is 1-2 weeks; however, timing will vary based on weather conditions and quantity of leaves.

Leaves in the alleys will be picked up at the end of the second round.

As is common in Ohio, weather does not always cooperate, and delays in pickup may occur.

The most up-to-date information can be found on the City of Wilmington website at www.wilmingtonoh.org or contact the Streets Department at (937) 382-6339.

The four quadrants of the city for the purposes of leaf pickup. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_Wilmington-city-logo-6.jpg The four quadrants of the city for the purposes of leaf pickup. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_leaf-quadrant-map.jpg City of Wilmington