UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]

Thursday, Oct. 20

• Blanchester community blood drive 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center will receive the “Ignite the Fight” October Breast Cancer Awareness Month t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

Friday, Oct. 21

• Cruise-In at Busam Ford 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 with all cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome at 1182 W. Main St., Wilmington. Complimentary hot dogs, chips, drinks and door prizes, and music by Chazziz DJ Charlie Hargrave.

Saturday, Oct. 22

• Drive-Through Trunk or Treat presented annually by Wilmington Parks & Rec is 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park, Wilmington. Enter from Fife Avenue.

• Book Sale at Wilmington Public Library 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. A filled large bag of books (your own or a “Friends of the Library” book bag) $5; filled smaller bag (i.e. Kroger bag) $3. Patrons encouraged to bring as many bags as they wish. Entrance to the sale is the library’s side door on Library Avenue.

• Rodney Crowell Word For Word Tour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Monday, Oct. 24

• Clinton County Genealogical Society meets 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the Davids Meeting Room of the CC History Center, 149 E. Locust St. Program by Elizabeth House and Lee Bowman, archivists of Wilmington College, on “The Wilmington College Library Archives: What Can You Find There?” Public invited to attend.

Thursday, Oct. 27

• Free community dinner at Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, October 27 in the fellowship hall. All are welcome for potato soup, vegetable soup, sloppy joes, chips, desserts and drinks. The church is on the corner of Center & Wright Streets.

Friday, Oct. 28

• Fall Festival at the Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave, Wilmington. Starts at noon with lunch plus games, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Ohio Dept. of Health at Community Action office at 789 N. Nelson Ave. with Mobile Vaccination Unit 10:30-1:30.

• Mobile Vaccination Unit of the Ohio Department of Health at Clinton County Community Action office at 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Offers: walk-in adult and pediatric COVID vaxx (ages 3+) — pre-registering is encouraged at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/; Pfizer COVID booster (ages 12+); personal protective equipment; COVID tests; and walk-in Core-4 screening (A1C, blood pressure, Body Mass Index and cholesterol (ages 18+). MVU is fully staffed and wheelchair-accessible.

Saturday, Oct. 29

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Monday, Oct. 31

• Trick-or-treat night in Clinton County is 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 31.

Thursday, Nov. 3

• Clinton County Quilters quilt guild welcomes Moda fabric designer Deb Strain to present a program at the guild’s meeting, 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Assembly of God Church, 609 W. Locust St., Wilmington. She will have her fabrics and designs available to purchase. Event free, open to the public.

Sunday, Nov. 6

• Annual veterans concert for all who served in the U.S. military at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St., presented by the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus. Free and open to public; no reservations needed. Special recognition will be given to all who served during the Vietnam era, and each will be presented with a special hat commemorating their service. Main entrance is at the back of the church, which is handicap-accessible.

Monday, Nov. 7

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May — at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker News Journal Sports Editor Mark Huber. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

• Fall Festival at the Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Starts at noon with lunch, plus games, 50/50 drawing and door prizes.

• Mobile Vaccination Unit of Ohio Dept. of Health at Community Action office at 789 N. Nelson Ave. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. includes: walk-in COVID vaxx (ages 3+) — can also pre-register at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/; Pfizer COVID booster (ages 12+); personal protective equipment; COVID tests; and walk-in Core-4 screening (A1C, blood pressure, BMI and cholesterol (ages 18+). MVU full-staffed and wheelchair-accessible.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

• East Clinton High School/FFA annual Veterans Day Assembly at ECHS Tuesday, November 8. All veterans invited — arrive at the school starting at 8 a.m. for breakfast or at 8:45 for the assembly. Program starts at 9 a.m. and lasts about an hour.

Friday, Nov. 11

• Murphy Theatre tribute to veterans: ‘Patton’ — the classic film starring George C. Scott — showing FREE for all veterans and their spouses, and $10 for general admission to public. Sponsored by Ohio Living Cape May.

Saturday, Nov. 12

• 26th Annual Christmas in the Country at Clinton-Massie 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clinton-Massie Middle School featuring over 90 local artisans and vendors. Entry “fee” is one non-perishable food item with proceeds donated to the local food pantry and Falcon Packs.

• The Stranger — Billy Joel Tribute featuring Mike Santoro 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]

Saturday, Nov. 19

• Annual Hometown H0liDazzle and Illuminated Parade Saturday, Nov. 19 with activities and shopping through the day and the parade beginning at 7 p.m. from the fairgrounds east on Main Street through downtown and ending at East Main and Lincoln Streets.

• Friends of Clarksville 1st Annual Family Fest Chili Cook Off 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Vernon Township Hall, 228 E. Main St., Clarksville. Includes games for kids, raffle baskets, pie and cake auction, music, kiddie goodie walk and Save the Jail t-shirts on sale. All proceeds go to Restore the Historic Clarksville Jail.

Monday, Nov. 21

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker Pamela Walker-Bauer, Clinton County Health Commissioner. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

Monday, Dec. 5

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, guest speaker Shelby Boatman, Executive Director, Clinton County Historical Society. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.

Monday, Dec. 19

• 3M (Monday Morning Men’s Club) at Cape May —at 9 a.m. Monday, Christmas Program with Tony Lamke playing his banjo — and a special breakfast and for the first time; bring your spouse. More details later. All senior men in Clinton County invited. Light continental breakfast served free of charge, compliments of Cape May. If you have questions, contact Bill Martin at [email protected] or 937-725-6585.