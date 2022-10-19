WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between October 11 and October 14:

• Justyn Runyon, 27, of Wilmington, theft, trespassing, sentenced to 210 days in jail (184 days suspended), fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. Runyon must take part in supervised probation. Runyon must take part in supervised probation. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Lindsey Adams, 38, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Adams must complete a three-day non-residential intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Savannah Payne, 22, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, two counts of misuse of 911, sentenced to 150 days in jail (117 days suspended), fined $450, assessed $340 court costs. Payne must take part in supervised probation. Additional charges of trespassing, domestic violence, and a second count of obstructing official business were dismissed.

• Sebastian Friend, 28, three counts of trespassing, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $300, assessed $170 court costs. Friend must take part in three years of probation, complete 50 hours of community service, and must have no contact with the incident location.

• Arnold Smith Jr., 19, of Blanchester, resisting arrest, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs.

• Samuel Oseguera, 45, of Wilmington, two counts of trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $170 court costs. Oseguera must commit no similar offenses for years.

• Roger Sowers, 53, of South Salem, driving under suspension-financial, expired tags, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs.

• Marquise Edwards, 22, of Pickerington, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Edwards.

• Jonathan Johnson, 27, of Wilmington, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed to allow Johnson to complete diversion and a two-week batterer intervention program. Johnson must not use alcohol or drugs of abuse while the case is pending.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_gavel-pic-6.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574