CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

• Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Clarksville male for alleged felonious assault at 12:57 p.m. on October 11. According to the report, the suspect allegedly assaulted a relative at a Nauvoo Road residence in Clarksville. The report indicates the victim had apparent broken bones and other major injuries. The same suspect was arrested for alleged resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and aggravated menacing in a separate incident at 7:49 a.m. on October 9 involving his neighbor.

• At 3:23 p.m. on October 13, deputies responded to a dispute at a State Route 72 North residence in Sabina/Wilson Township with one subject being injured. A 49-year-old male resident was listed as being injured with minor injuries. A 44-year-old female was listed as the suspect. According to the report, a preliminary investigation was completed and one subject left voluntarily. An investigation is pending.

• At 8:29 p.m. on October 11, a 45-year-od female reported being assaulted by two acquaintances at a bar on State Route 134 North in Union Township. The victim was listed as having apparent minor injuries. An investigation is pending.

• At 6:23 p.m. on October 13, a 32-year-old female reported she received threats from two suspects — both females from Martinsville ages 31 and 34. An investigation is pending.

• At 6:37 p.m. on October 7, deputies received a report of a stolen motor vehicle. According to the report, a 59-year-old Middletown male advised his 1989 GMC pickup was stolen from the 400 block of Wisbey Road in Blanchester/Jefferson Township.

• At 5:38 a.m. on October 7, deputies received a report of someone stealing 60 gallons of diesel fuel from a truck while it was at the 1-99 block of South High Street in Martinsville/Clark Township.

• At 2:56 p.m. on October 7, deputies received a report of Midland residence being broken into. The incident took place at the 100 block of North High Street in Midland. Items including a weed eater and a push mower were stolen.

• At 9:43 a.m. on October 14, a 56-year-old Martinsville female reported she was the victim of identity fraud. According to the report, personal papers were stolen from the victim.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

