Blanchester School Foundation trustees meet

The Trustees of the Blanchester Schools Foundation met Tuesday evening to set goals for 2022-2023.

The trustees are John Panetta, Tony Long, Andrea Tacoronte, Kevin Abt, Jill Garrett, Kyle Wilson, Randy Dunlap, Jim West, and Ellen Binkley Hill.

The Foundation was set up by attorney Gordon Rose to accept and expend funds in support of the Blanchester Schools through support of curriculum, extra-curricular activities, special events, the arts, scholarships, and facilities maintenance.

The Foundation is a registered non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions are tax-deductible and can be made in several ways, such as memorial gifts in honor of a loved one or of favorite educator; deferred gifts such as bequests, trusts, or life insurance; outright gifts such as cash or recurring donations; or incremental gifts made in planned stages over a period of time.

Donations can be made online at www.blanschoolsfoundation.org. Donations can also be mailed to Blanchester Schools Foundation, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester, OH 45107.

This year, the Foundation will support several school initiatives such as teacher grants, support for the Drama and Music departments, adding books to the fourth-grade library, support for the school levy, facility improvement, scholarships for graduating seniors, Alumni Association events, and other school activities.

Please feel free to contact any of the trustees or check out our website for more information.

From left are: seated, Ellen Binkley Hill, Jill Garrett and Andrea Tacoronte; and, standing, Kevin Abt, Jim West, Tony Long, Randy Dunlap, and Kyle Wilson. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_Foundation-Trustees.jpg From left are: seated, Ellen Binkley Hill, Jill Garrett and Andrea Tacoronte; and, standing, Kevin Abt, Jim West, Tony Long, Randy Dunlap, and Kyle Wilson. Submitted photo