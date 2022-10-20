Throwback Thursday: WHS Majorettes

These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 20, 1944:

Nationally

‘MacArthur Back In Philippines; Daring Invasion Splits Japanese Defense in Two’

“(AP) — Gen. Douglas MacArthur returned to the Philippines today and promptly called upon Filipinos to revolt against their conquerors in support of his invasion that ‘at one stroke split in two’ the defensive force of 225,000 Japanese soldiers.”

‘Aachen Falls to U.S. First Army’

“(AP) — The Nazi citadel of Aachen fell at 3:30 p.m. today after 12 days of bitter fighting and American troops have occupied all main parts of this large German community to be invaded by the Allies.”

‘Americans Smoking at Fast Clip’

“NEW YORK (AP) — There probably will be almost as many cigarettes made for domestic consumption this year as in 1943” as “Americans are smoking at the fastest rate in history” with production expected as high as 262 billion cigarettes in 1944.

Locally

‘200 Republican Women Attend Meeting Here’

“Almost 200 women from every part of the county attended the Republican Women’s Rally held in the cafeteria room of Wilmington High School” including Mrs. N.S. Ireland, who called the meeting to order, and Dr. J.L Parrett of Sabina, chairman of the GOP’s executive committee.

‘75 Men Attend War Dad Meeting’

“About 75 men attended the meeting of the American War Dads held at the Courthouse auditorium Thursday night, when Lieut. Philip Kelsey, the guest of honor, talked informally and answered questions about the places where many of the men are stationed.”

• The Wilmington Mothers Club met including Mrs. C.L. Sapp, Mrs. Ray Fischer, Mrs. Roger VIllars, Mrs. Emmett Bailey, Mrs. Homer Wright, Mrs. Roy Kearns, Mrs. Glenn Jeffers, Mrs. Ronald Gordon, Mrs. M.C. Drake, Mrs. Cyril Barns, Mrs. Charlotte Kohler, Mrs. Don Beckett, Mrs. E.B. Stokes, Mrs. Paul Moffatt and Mrs. Malcolm Arthur.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre was Cary Grant in “Arsenic and Old Lace.”

Wilmington High School Majorettes, September 30, 1941. From left: Adele Raizk, June Brandenburg, Anna Mae Schramm, and Yvonne Raizk. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_IMG_9100.jpg Wilmington High School Majorettes, September 30, 1941. From left: Adele Raizk, June Brandenburg, Anna Mae Schramm, and Yvonne Raizk. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County History Center