Final drive-through vaxx clinic of season set

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District and its community partners will host its final drive-through Flu & COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic of the season 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, October 25 in the parking lot of the Expo Center at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

Entrance to the parking lot will be through the gate located at 958 W. Main St.

Individuals should pre-register for a vaccination time slot at https://drivethruvax.timetap.com/#/.

Those Clinton County residents who are not comfortable with online scheduling may call the CCHD office at 937-382-3829 for assistance with scheduling an appointment. Citizens may also stop by the office in-person for scheduling assistance, too.

This CCHD clinic is supported by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, and Engineer’s Office along with community volunteers.

Thank you to the Clinton County Agricultural Society for providing this year’s host location.

For more information, please visit https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict.

For the latest updates, follow the CCHD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The CCHD's drive-through vaccination clinics offer convenience for local residents.