Ohio’s new jobless claims drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 5,954 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 1,264 fewer than the previous week.

Approximately 1,933 of those have been flagged for more stringent identity verification, to ensure they are not fraudulent.

Ohioans filed 27,994 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 710 more than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed October 9-15 was 33,948.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in August was 4.0%. The national unemployment rate in August was 3.7%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in August was 61.8%. The national labor force participation rate in August was 62.4%.

ODJFS works in partnership with local workforce development boards and local staff to provide employment and training services at 88 OhioMeansJobs centers throughout the state. Individuals can visit OhioMeansJobs.com or contact their local OhioMeansJobs center to find and apply for job openings, take skill and career interest assessments, create or improve their resumes, and practice interviewing.

The latest figures from the Ohio Dept. of Job and Family Services. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_graphic.jpg The latest figures from the Ohio Dept. of Job and Family Services. ODJFS