Chamber’s next ENA features Stivers on Ohio’s blueprint for economic success

WILMINGTON — Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for an in-person Economic Network Alliance on Thursday, November 3, featuring a special presentation from Steve Stivers, President & CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, regarding the Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future.

The meeting will be 8-9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 201 Holiday Drive, Wilmington. RSVPS are encouraged by October 26 — email [email protected] or call/text 937-382-2737

The State of Ohio is at a critical juncture, with a strategic need to determine the next steps necessary to make Ohio the best state in the nation to do business.

To that end, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce partnered with Accenture to create a report that researched Ohio’s weaknesses on this front and developed a plan to address those weaknesses head on: The Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future.

The Blueprint is a long-term plan highlighting the steps necessary to make Ohio a leader where it counts for business on issues such as: education, taxes, easing regulatory burdens and equity capital to name a few. We need to make Ohio such a great place to do business that companies can’t walk away from us, and the Blueprint will lay the foundation to make this a reality.

The Economic Network Alliance meets on the first Thursday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites. Come early to enjoy breakfast, generously provided by the hotel, and be sure to bring your business cards to take full advantage of this monthly networking opportunity!

The Economic Network Alliance is a partnership of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission.

