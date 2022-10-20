Kiwanis Backyard Bash time

The Wilmington Kiwanis Club at their meeting hosted athletic directors Brian Carey of Clinton-Massie and Troy Diels of Wilmington High Schools, Clinton-Massie head football coach Dan McSurley, and retired Clinton-Massie athletic director Bennie Carroll. They spoke about the upcoming Friday night football games between the two schools. They are shown with Kiwanis Program Chair Kiwanian Vermon Dillon. The Wilmington Kiwanis Club sponsors the Backyard Bash Trophy, with the winner keeping the trophy until next year’s game.

