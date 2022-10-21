Community invited to Monday night hip hop concert at Wilmington College

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College is presenting the hip-hop duo, Sorg & Napoleon Maddox, in concert Monday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre.

The Music Department and Office of Diversity + Inclusion are co-sponsoring the event, which is free and open to the public. Heiland Theatre is located in Boyd Cultural Arts Center, corner of College and Douglas streets.

D.J. Sorg and Napoleon Maddox are known by many for presenting “ground-breaking” music that combines Maddox’s texts with imaginative beats and soundscapes by Sorg.

Their songs often weave together personal and emotional stories with historical backdrops. Indeed, their latest project tells the story of the Haitian revolutionary, Toussaint Louverture.

The duo uses music as a tool to address such issues as race and socio/economic class in fighting for social justice. Sorg & Napoleon Maddox will offer a 30-minute Q&A “talkback” after their hour-long concert. They plan to visit classes on the day of their concert.

Sorg and Napoleon Maddox’s campus visit caps off a week-long, Underworld Black Arts Festival Maddox runs in Cincinnati to “amplify rich, colorful and nuanced Black art traditions.”

From left are Napoleon Maddox and D.J. Sorg. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_sorg-and-napoleon-WEB.jpg From left are Napoleon Maddox and D.J. Sorg. Submitted photo