Local murder suspect’s trial rescheduled

WILMINGTON — The jury trial for a murder suspect has been rescheduled.

On Thursday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, the defense for Philip Haley, 38, requested a continuance for the jury trial, originally scheduled to begin December 12.

According to court documents, “defense counsel indicates there may be an audio recording associated with a home security system that needs to be reviewed.

Judge John “Tim” Rudduck granted the continuance, rescheduling it to February 13. A final pre-trial was scheduled for January 9 as well.

Haley, currently incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail, is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Zachary Parrott in December. Haley faces six charges including two counts of alleged aggravated murder, two counts of alleged murder, one count of trespassing, and one count of felonious assault.

According to court documents, Haley’s estranged wife, Kari, had invited Parrott, a co-worker of hers, and a mutual friend to her house to play board games.

Kari was showing Parrott around her house when Phillip Haley entered the residence. The affidavit notes that the suspect hasn’t lived at the house since November, and he was living in his truck.

The suspect “came running up the stairs and began yelling at Zachary Parrott,” the affidavit states. Philip Haley reportedly told Parrott to leave the house, which he agreed to do.

As Parrott was getting ready to leave, a fight broke out with Phillip Haley reportedly assaulting both Parrott and Kari Haley.

Parrott and Phillip Haley began to fight, which led to the upstairs bathroom. Gunshots were heard and Parrott was found on the bathroom floor bleeding from two bullet wounds. Parrott was declared dead by the Sabina Fire Department.

