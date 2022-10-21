Friends of Blanchester Public Library sets annual fall book sale

BLANCHESTER — The Friends of the Blanchester Public Library will hold its fall book sale beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 29.

The sale, held in the library’s meeting room, continues during library hours – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday – through November 5.

Sale items include magazines (25 cents) mass market paperback books (50 cents), hardcover and trade paperback books, and music CDs ($1), audiobooks ($2) and DVDs. Single DVDs cost $3, with multi-disc sets $5.

Anyone still wishing to donate items for the book sale may drop them off at the library.

The Friends of the Blanchester Public Library is a non-profit organization that helps support the library. For more information, contact the library at (937) 783-3585.