WPD serves warrant to gather evidence

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department Special Response Team (SRT), with the assistance of the Greene County SRT, served a search warrant in the 600 block of Norman Street Thursday at the direction of the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The search warrant was served to seize digital evidence that may be linked to a September shooting incident in which two juveniles were injured, according to WPD Chief Ron Fithen.

The September shooting continues to be investigated by the Wilmington Police Department.

No additional information was released.

Law enforcement officials execute a search warrant at the 600 block of Norman Street Thursday. WPD