Clinton County GOP gathers

The Clinton County Republican Party recently held its annual fall picnic dinner with guest U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (OH-2nd District), who spoke about the recently approved Republican “Commitment to America” platform. Shown , Wenstrup speaks while Clinton County GOP Chair Terry Habermehl and Pastor Jim Rankin listen. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.

The Clinton County Republican Party recently held its annual fall picnic dinner with guest U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (OH-2nd District), who spoke about the recently approved Republican “Commitment to America” platform. Shown , Wenstrup speaks while Clinton County GOP Chair Terry Habermehl and Pastor Jim Rankin listen. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_Brad-speaking-also-Terry-and-pastor-1.jpg The Clinton County Republican Party recently held its annual fall picnic dinner with guest U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (OH-2nd District), who spoke about the recently approved Republican “Commitment to America” platform. Shown , Wenstrup speaks while Clinton County GOP Chair Terry Habermehl and Pastor Jim Rankin listen. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com. Photos by Jim Gumley

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_3Q7A5917-1.jpg Photos by Jim Gumley

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_3Q7A5922-1.jpg Photos by Jim Gumley

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_3Q7A5925-1.jpg Photos by Jim Gumley

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_3Q7A5927-1.jpg Photos by Jim Gumley

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_3Q7A5928-1.jpg Photos by Jim Gumley

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_3Q7A5935-1.jpg Photos by Jim Gumley

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_3Q7A5949-1.jpg Photos by Jim Gumley

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_3Q7A5968-1.jpg Photos by Jim Gumley

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_3Q7A5976-1.jpg Photos by Jim Gumley

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_folks-and-food-1.jpg Photos by Jim Gumley