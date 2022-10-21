WHS hosts college fair for Wilmington, Clinton-Massie, Laurel Oaks

Wilmington High School hosted the annual Clinton County College Fair again on Thursday. Over 60 colleges from nine states attended, as well as representatives from the U.S. Navy and Ohio National Guard.

Throughout the week, WHS students participated in college-related activities, including matching teachers to the college they went to and learning college admissions vocabulary.

“We are always excited for these opportunities for our students,” said Sam Woodruff. “Any time we can introduce our students to connections to their future, we jump at the chance. The next step is extending the learning from the college fair and connecting it to the classroom.”

For the Wilmington, Clinton-Massie, and Laurel Oaks students who attended, the opportunity to make face-to-face connections with admissions representatives was (refreshing).

“All of the admissions representatives were really nice and knowledgeable,” said WHS senior Dani Brannon.

The Clinton County College Fair is an Ohio Association for College Admissions Counseling-sponsored event and held in partnership between Wilmington High School and Southern State Community College.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_College-Fair.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_photo-1.jpg Submitted photo